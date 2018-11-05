Teen scores from centre spot to secure a double OT and state final win

A Minnesota high school soccer team are state champions thanks to a jaw-dropping goal that has gone viral.

The Star Tribune reports that Friday’s state 1A final at U.S. Bank Stadium was scoreless after 80 minutes of play and 10 minutes of extra time. The Blake Bears had eleven shots versus Bemidji’s lone effort.

That’s when midfielder Jake Lundberg whispered something to sophomore Keegan James before kicking off another sudden death period.

In 52 years I’ve never seen anything like it. Keegan James scores off the kickoff! Bears win Bears win. The Blake Bears are state champs!!!!!!! — Blake Boys Soccer (@BlakeBSoccer) November 2, 2018

This is what pure joy looks like. pic.twitter.com/whCzadhGUv — Blake Boys Soccer (@BlakeBSoccer) November 2, 2018

“I knew Keegan has a really good shot and knew he would be able to get it up and over,” Lundberg said. “So I looked over him and said, ‘You’re going to [score] on the kickoff.'”

Keegan sent the ball soaring down the pitch, over the keeper and into the net just as the whistle blew.

The goal had been watched online more than 300,000 times in 48 hours.

The Blake School had a season record of 19-1-2. This is its first boys soccer championship since 2008.