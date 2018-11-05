Woodstock police investigating report of tampered Halloween candy

Woodstock police are investigating a report of the possible tampering with candy collected Halloween night.

The father of a three-year-old child came across the candy while inspecting collections made from the Clarke, Sloane, Willowgrove, Edgewood, North Park, Brompton and Springbank Avenue areas of Woodstock.

According to police, a four-centimetre yellow-tipped sewing needle was found inside a partially torn Rolo candy bar.

No one was hurt.

The incident is currently under investigation by the criminal investigation bureau, and police are reminding parents and children to check candy thoroughly.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).