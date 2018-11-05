Man struck, killed by train in Brant County

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train on Powerline Road, west of McMillan Road near Brantford.

Male struck by Via Rail train at Powerline Road pronounced deceased at scene. #BrantOPP investigating. https://t.co/5JVxGi5cTF — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 5, 2018

The Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the scene at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, after reports of a collision on the railway tracks.

OPP say an investigation determined that a Via Rail train carrying approximately 309 people was travelling eastbound when it collided with a pedestrian.

#BrantOPP continue to investigate fatal train collision at Powerline Rd. Investigation is ongoing and stranded passengers have since been released. @TheRailCop @CountyofBrantFD @BrantParamedics ^es pic.twitter.com/cGhcGMYKmV — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 5, 2018

The identity of the deceased is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.