Man struck, killed by train in Brant County

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train on Powerline Road, west of McMillan Road near Brantford.

The Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the scene at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, after reports of a collision on the railway tracks.

OPP say an investigation determined that a Via Rail train carrying approximately 309 people was travelling eastbound when it collided with a pedestrian.

The identity of the deceased is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

