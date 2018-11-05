Man struck, killed by train in Brant County
A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train on Powerline Road, west of McMillan Road near Brantford.
The Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the scene at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, after reports of a collision on the railway tracks.
OPP say an investigation determined that a Via Rail train carrying approximately 309 people was travelling eastbound when it collided with a pedestrian.
The identity of the deceased is not being released until next of kin have been notified.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
