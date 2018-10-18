Canada
October 18, 2018 12:11 pm

Cyclist struck, killed by GO Train on Stouffville line

640 Toronto

Police say a man has died after being struck by a GO Transit train on Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Turff Avenue, near the Milliken GO station, just before 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for provincial transit authority Metrolinx said the man was struck at a level crossing. Police said he was on a bicycle.

Paramedics said a man in his 60s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

GO Transit said commuters can expect a disruption on the Stouffville line. Steeles Avenue East is closed from Turff to Redlea Avenue, police said.

 

Global News