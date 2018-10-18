Cyclist struck, killed by GO Train on Stouffville line

Police say a man has died after being struck by a GO Transit train on Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Turff Avenue, near the Milliken GO station, just before 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for provincial transit authority Metrolinx said the man was struck at a level crossing. Police said he was on a bicycle.

Collision: Steeles Ave E/ Turff Ave

– Steeles Ave E closed both directions from Truff Ave to Redlea Ave for police investigation

-cyclist struck by train, since pronounced deceased#GO1923058@TPS42Div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 18, 2018

Paramedics said a man in his 60s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

GO Transit said commuters can expect a disruption on the Stouffville line. Steeles Avenue East is closed from Turff to Redlea Avenue, police said.

Stouffville #GOtrain: Reported possible fatality east of Miliken GO. Trains will not be able to move through the area for about 2 hours. Update to follow. — Stouffville Train (@GOtransitST) October 18, 2018