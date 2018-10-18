Cyclist struck, killed by GO Train on Stouffville line
Police say a man has died after being struck by a GO Transit train on Thursday morning.
First responders were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Turff Avenue, near the Milliken GO station, just before 10 a.m.
A spokesperson for provincial transit authority Metrolinx said the man was struck at a level crossing. Police said he was on a bicycle.
Paramedics said a man in his 60s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.
GO Transit said commuters can expect a disruption on the Stouffville line. Steeles Avenue East is closed from Turff to Redlea Avenue, police said.
