Trump uses Kavanaugh accuser’s lie as campaign tool

U.S. President Donald Trump has focused on recent news that one of Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s accusers admitted to making up sexual assault allegations against him as a campaign rallying call.

READ MORE: Kavanaugh accuser admits to making up rape accusation as ‘tactic’

The news came Friday that Judy Munro-Leighton, one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, made up an accusation that the judge had raped her, saying it was a “tactic” to try to derail Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, revealed the news in a letter to the FBI and Justice Department on Friday, asking them to prosecute Munro-Leighton for lying to and obstructing Congress.

Grassley said Munro-Leighton hijacked another “Jane Doe” anonymous report about a backseat rape and claimed it as her own story.

WATCH: Trump remarks on Kavanaugh accuser who admits she lied about allegation

“I am Jane Doe from Oceanside CA Kavanaugh raped me,” Ms. Munro-Leighton wrote in an Oct. 3 email, claiming to have been a victim of the judge. Munro-Leighton told investigators she did it because she was “angry.”

“I was angry, and I sent it out,” she said.

Since the news broke Friday, Trump has mentioned it in his rallies and on Twitter to validate his support of Kavanaugh.

A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanaugh has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE! Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018

“Can you imagine if he didn’t get the job because of that?” Trump said Saturday at a rally in Florida.

READ MORE: 3rd Brett Kavanaugh accuser has extensive history of legal disputes

“What about the others? When are they going to say things like she did?” he asked.

Trump also mentioned it Saturday while the crowd chanted “lock her up” in reference to Munro-Leighton.

Although Munro-Leighton’s allegation was false, no evidence has come forward to disprove the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to take off her clothes, or Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in college.

—With files from Associated Press