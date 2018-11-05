Scott Thompson: How do we survive falling back after Daylight Saving Time?

What time is it? Where am I?

Oh man, right — it’s the day after a time change weekend.

It’s the day they say most accidents occur because we’re just too dang dozy to concentrate on the simplest of tasks.

Though I must say, I do like to fall back more than spring forward, because at least we gain another hour of sleep.

So, instead of tired, you feel like a bear coming out of hibernation — more hungry and stupid, then pooped.

The drag is that it’s dark now! Or it might well as be.

When you’re overtired in the spring, at least it’s sunny and warm outside.

It’s time to resort to activities that centre around nighttime, like watching movies and having more sex.

Once the fogginess wears off, you’ll find something to do with the lack of illumination.

It’s also a good time to check your smoke alarms — if you can find them in all the darkness, that is.

Are you awake? Can you hear me?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​