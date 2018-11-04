Thousands of Quebec households without power after strong winds blast province

Nearly 9,000 Quebec households are without electricity Sunday morning, after strong wings knocked out power lines across the province.

Power has been progressively restored overnight, according to Hydro-Québec. At its peak on Saturday night, the outage affected 35,000 households.

The regions that are currently the most affected are the Chaudière-Appalaches, Estrie and Gaspésie – Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

In Montreal, a little more than 1,000 homes are still without power.

Hydro-Québec says its crews are working to fix the issues and are hoping the majority of their clients will have their power back throughout the day.

To report an outage, dial 1-800-790-2424.