Man dead after house fire on LaSalette Road fire in Windham Township

Norfolk County OPP say one man is dead following a fire in Windham Township on Saturday.

Police say emergency services were contacted just before 9:30 a.m. about a fire in a house on LaSalette Road in Windham.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, investigators searched the home. A man was found dead inside.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the blaze is urged to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

