A barn fire in Norfolk County has caused $500,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, on Highway 24 between St. John Road at Highway 6.

Firefighters from five Norfolk County fire stations responded to battle the fully involved barn fire.

The family was home at the time of the fire. Family members were alerted to the blaze by neighbours, but luckily no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.