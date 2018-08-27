Canada
August 27, 2018 12:40 pm

Barn fire in Norfolk County

By Reporter  900 CHML

Barn fully engulfed by fire in Norfolk County.

Norfolk County Fire
A A

A barn fire in Norfolk County has caused $500,000 in damage.

READ MORE: One injured after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Norfolk

Fire crews were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, on Highway 24 between St. John Road at Highway 6.

Firefighters from five Norfolk County fire stations responded to battle the fully involved barn fire.

READ MORE: Norfolk county OPP investigating false Kijiji rental ad of home listed for sale

The family was home at the time of the fire. Family members were alerted to the blaze by neighbours, but luckily no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

Barn fully engulfed by fire in Norfolk County.

Norfolk County Fire

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barn
Battle.
Blaze
County
Damage
Fire
Firefighters
HamOnt
Norfolk

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News