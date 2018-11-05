This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 3

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

U.S. midterm elections

The midterm elections taking place Nov. 6, in the United States are making headlines around the world and are likely to dominate your news feed next week.

Millions of Americans are expected to cast their votes.

Up for grabs in the 2018 elections are 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the Senate and 36 governors’ positions; there are also legislative races in 46 states and six territories.

The results could impact President Donald Trump’s ability to impose his political agenda.

André Gagné, an associate professor at Concordia University, specializing in theology, joined Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the tone of the campaign leading up to Tuesday’s vote and how Trump is appealing to his base.

Impossible promise?

The Coaltion Avenir Québec’s (CAQ) campaigned on a promise to extend kindergarten to four-year-olds, but school boards are questioning how the new government plans to make good on its promise.

Russell Copeman, the executive director for the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA), says his nine boards alone would need 450 new classrooms to accommodate the extra students.

Copeman joined Orchard to discuss the issue, and the CAQ’s plan to abolish school boards.

Should you worry about acute flaccid myelitis?

Reports of a polio-like virus that has been striking children across the United States and in several Canadian provinces, including Quebec, have parents worried.

The illness called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) can cause paralysis.

The Montreal Children’s Hospital had three confirmed cases in the last month and one during the summer.

In a sit-down interview with Orchard, Doctor Christos Karatzios, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the hospital talked about the illness and said parents shouldn’t worry.