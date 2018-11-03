Dauphin boil water advisory lifted as tests ‘meet regulatory standards’

A boil water advisory has been lifted for the city of Dauphin, Man.

The Manitoba government gave the notice on Thursday because test samples contained coliform bacteria in the city’s treated water supply.

The advisory was lifted at noon on Saturday.

READ MORE: Manitoba government places Thompson under boil water advisory

In a letter to the city of Dauphin, Dr. Denise Koh, the Manitoba medical officer of health, said the water system has “met all conditions for rescinding the precautionary boil water advisory and that bacteriological testing results meet regulatory standards.”

WATCH: Trudeau renews pledge to end boil water advisories within 5 years