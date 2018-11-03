Lifestyle
November 3, 2018 5:47 am

Recipe: Chicken tikka ceasar salad recipe

By Global News

Add an Indian twist to your next Caesar salad.

(AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Looking for a flavour-rich, gluten-free dinner option?

Bhaskar and Daksha Narsing from Daksha’s Gourmet Spices have you covered with this quick and easy recipe for a chicken salad with an Indian twist.

Ingredients

  • Dashka’s Tikka Masala curry mix
  • 3 tbsp. oil
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 lb. chicken, cut into cubes
  • 1 lemon
  • Ceasar salad

Method

  1. Mix half the contents of the tikka masala curry mix, 1 tbsp. oil and salt in a bowl to make a spice paste.
  2. Coat chicken with spice paste.
  3. Heat 2 tbsp. oil in a pan on medium heat.
  4. Add chicken and stir. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked.
  5. Prepare your favourite Ceasar salad and top with spicy, cooked chicken pieces.
  6. Squeeze lemon juice over chicken before serving.
  7. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.

