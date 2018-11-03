Recipe: Chicken tikka ceasar salad recipe
Looking for a flavour-rich, gluten-free dinner option?
Bhaskar and Daksha Narsing from Daksha’s Gourmet Spices have you covered with this quick and easy recipe for a chicken salad with an Indian twist.
Ingredients
- Dashka’s Tikka Masala curry mix
- 3 tbsp. oil
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1 lb. chicken, cut into cubes
- 1 lemon
- Ceasar salad
Method
- Mix half the contents of the tikka masala curry mix, 1 tbsp. oil and salt in a bowl to make a spice paste.
- Coat chicken with spice paste.
- Heat 2 tbsp. oil in a pan on medium heat.
- Add chicken and stir. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked.
- Prepare your favourite Ceasar salad and top with spicy, cooked chicken pieces.
- Squeeze lemon juice over chicken before serving.
- Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.
