1 person dead after pickup truck collides head-on with semi-truck north of Slave Lake

Slave Lake RCMP are investigating a deadly head-on crash that involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck on Friday night.

Officers were called to the collision on Highway 88, about 40 kilometres north of Slave Lake, at about 6:40 p.m., police said.

A female passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene and the male driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, although he is expected to survive. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt, police said.

While an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played a role.

The RCMP said there “were reports of slush on the roadway and light snowfall” at the time of the crash.

In a news release issued shortly after 9 p.m., police said Highway 88 had been reduced to one lane while crews work to clear the scene.

Slave Lake is located about 260 kilometres north of Edmonton.