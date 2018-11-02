TransLink releases commemorative Remembrance Day Compass Cards

With Remembrance Day on the horizon, TransLink is honouring Canadian veterans with new commemorative Compass Cards.

Remembrance Day 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and the transportation agency is rolling out poppy-emblazoned fare cards to mark the occasion.

The adult cards feature a close-up illustration of poppies, while the concession cards depict a field of poppies with a sunset in the background. Both have the message “Lest we forget” printed on them.

The cards are available in specially marked Compass vending machines at 25 SkyTrain stations around Metro Vancouver until the limited run sells out.

TransLink said the cards will also be available at the Stadium-Chinatown Compass customer service centre and the West Coast Express office at Waterfront Station.

Ten cents from the sale of each $6 card will be donated to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund, TransLink said.

Veterans will also have be able to ride transit free of charge on Nov. 11 by showing their military ID or record of service card.