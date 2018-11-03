Should Daylight Saving Time go? Manitoba sleep expert thinks so

The clocks are soon set to be turned back and Daylight Saving Time is about to end. And while the idea of an extra hour of sleep sounds incredible, some say the time change is less than ideal.

University of Manitoba associate professor and sleep expert Diana McMillan say a slight change in a sleep schedule can make a big difference.

“Even subtle changes in our sleep circadian rhythm [can] have a large impact,” McMillan said. “In the morning, you tend to wake up earlier — you are accumulating a sleep debt for 4-5-6 days. Even that small amount of sleep debt can increase our risks for injuries, being tired on the drive home.”

She says it’s time to do away with falling back and springing forward.

“It’s probably worse than it is helpful,” McMillan said. “We should seriously think about ending it.”

One of the reasons Daylight Saving Time was implemented was to conserve energy, but Manitoba Hydro tells Global News they don’t know if less energy is actually being used.

“We have no evidence whatsoever that energy is saved because of daylight saving,” Bruce Owen of Manitoba Hydro said. “A lot has changed since it was instituted many years ago.”

Germany was the first country to implement Daylight Saving Time, starting in 1916. Daylight Saving wasn’t widely implemented in North America until 1966, when it was standardized in the U.S. through the Uniform Time Act.

Port Arthur was the first town in Canada to start changing its clocks twice a year in 1908.

Other provinces have reported an increase in car accidents in the days and weeks after Daylight Saving Time ends. But MPI tells Global News they haven’t seen any trends in Manitoba recently.

The province said they have no plans to scrap Daylight Saving Time in Manitoba.

