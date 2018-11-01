B.C. premier says the time isn’t right to get rid of Daylight Saving Time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has put to bed an issue that could profoundly impact your sleep. After contemplating a change, Horgan has ruled out getting rid of Daylight Saving Time.

Horgan says he has received thousands of pieces of correspondence on the issue. Many parents are concerned about the impact the twice annual changing of the clocks have on children and daily routines.

But after researching the issue, the premier says the government is falling back to the current policy because of limited support for change.

“We have not heard overwhelming support for this from the business community,” said Horgan. “We have no plans to change Daylight Saving Time at this point.”

British Columbians will turn back their clocks by an hour early Sunday morning. The way the clocks are set is based on the Interpretation Act, which prescribes a period of time each year when most of B.C. is seven hours from Greenwich Mean Time.

The other challenge with stopping the practice of changing the clocks was working with other jurisdictions along the west coast.

“Certainly our trading partners on the west coast, Washington, Oregon and California, have no interest in changing the time. That was made clear to me in my conversations with [Washington state] Governor [Jay] Inslee. He didn’t even know what I was talking about and wondered why it would be an issue,” Horgan said.

“There are complications to our trading arrangements.”

A year ago the Union of B.C. Municipalities endorsed a resolution from Grand Forks asking the province to consider abolishing Daylight Saving Time.

Most of British Columbia — with a few exceptions — observes Daylight Saving Time.

In October 2017, the Alberta government officially scrapped a bill aimed at doing away with the semi-annual time change despite a survey that found 74 per cent of respondents were in favour of doing away with Daylight Saving Time.