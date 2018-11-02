Jim Wilson, Ontario’s economic development minister, resigns to seek treatment for ‘addiction issues’

Jim Wilson, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, has resigned to seek treatment for “addiction issues.”

The announcement was made in a statement by Premier Doug Ford’s spokesperson Friday evening.

Simon Jefferies said Wilson’s resignation from cabinet and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario caucus is effective immediately.

WATCH: Jim Wilson discusses labour reforms with Focus Ontario Host Alan Carter (Oct. 24)

Todd Smith, who currently serves as the Minister of Government and Consumer Services, as well as Government House Leader, will assume Wilson’s portfolio on an interim basis.

Wilson was at work on Friday morning. He appeared at an announcement unveiling new “open for business” signs at Ontario border crossings.

During his time as minister, Wilson has been involved in a number of major files such as NAFTA and labour reform legislation.

READ MORE: 25 new, upgraded Ontario ‘open for business’ signs to cost more than $106K

First elected in 1990, Wilson was re-elected in June’s provincial election as the MPP for Simcoe–Grey for a seventh term with almost 56 per cent of the vote.

While the Ontario PC Party was in government between 1995 and 2003, he served in various roles, including as a minister in the health, environment, energy and northern development departments.

More to come.

Here’s Jim Wilson defending labour changes last week. Tonight the Ontario minister resigned from cabinet & caucus to deal with addiction issues. #onpoli Rollback of Liberal labour reforms due to job losses: Ford government | Watch News Videos Online https://t.co/kM2AStexon — Alan Carter (@ACarterglobal) November 2, 2018

#Breaking: The stunning announcement that @mppjimwilson is resigning from caucus & as a minister to deal with addiction issues comes the same day he was touring Sarnia with @fordnation #Onpoli pic.twitter.com/haKrJODAPq — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) November 2, 2018