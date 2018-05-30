Ontario election 2018: Simcoe—Grey riding

Voters in Simcoe—Grey head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Dan Hambly

PC: Jim Wilson (incumbent)

NDP: David Matthews

Green: Jesseca Perry

Geography

The Simcoe-Grey electoral district covers the west part of Simcoe County and the east part of Grey County. It surrounds Barrie both to the north and west. It includes the towns Collingwood, New Tecumseth, The Blue Mountains, Wasaga Beach, and the townships Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview and Essa.

History

The incumbent MPP for this riding is PC Jim Wilson. He won the seat in the Ontario general election in 2014, taking 47.14% of the votes. He is running for re-election. This riding has been a Progressive Conservative hold since its creation in 1999.