Fall of N.B. Liberal government draws substantial public interest

The historic fall of the Liberal government has piqued the interest of people across the province.

Many were lined up to witness the event first hand at the legislature in Fredericton, all to witness an historic moment of what had become a foregone conclusion; the fall of Brian Gallant’s Liberal government.

“It’s an extremely interesting time in provincial politics, ” said McSorley who was at the legislature. “I guess from my point of view I’m interested in seeing exactly how it all plays out.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s Liberal government falls after losing confidence vote on throne speech

Others, like members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, have their livelihoods top of mind.

“I work in the school system so it’s a big issue right now with job cuts and what they want to do,” said CUPE member Erin McAllister.

Political interest isn’t limited to the provincial capital. The change in government has drawn reaction province-wide.

In Moncton, one citizen chimed in.: “I’m happy we have a change because I believe we have to address the deficit,” he said. “I think we have to address the ambulance stuff and the English-French thing has to be solved.”

WATCH: Tory Leader Blaine Higgs becomes next premier of New Brunswick

JP Lewis, a political scientist at UNB Saint John, feels there is an opportunity for this minority government to function longer than some people may believe.

“If (Blaine) Higgs can keep those (People’s) Alliance votes they have the votes to survive and again because of people not wanting to send New Brunswickers back to the polls that really helps their case for cooperation and getting things done in Fredericton,” added Lewis.