Annual Holiday Display
November 2, 2018 4:23 pm

Windsor Park resident donates 45-foot Christmas tree to City Hall

By Online Journalist  Global News

City Hall features a locally-donated tree every holiday season.

Global News / File
A A

It was too big for his Windsor Park yard, but Dean Munoz-Perez found a new home for a 45-foot Colorado blue spruce tree – City Hall.

Munoz-Perez’s tree was selected by the city to be part of the annual holiday display.

It will be moved to City Hall on Sunday morning after travelling from Munoz-Perez’s home, and is set to be decorated in more than 9,000 multi-coloured LED lights.

READ MORE: O’ Winnipeg Christmas tree, where art thou?

“We’re grateful to Mr. Munoz-Perez for contributing his tree for our holiday display at City Hall,” said city forester Martha Barwinsky.

“With its deep blue-green colour and full crown, it will be a showstopper.”

WATCH: Christmas tree erected at Winnipeg City Hall

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Annual Holiday Display
Christmas
Christmas Tree
City Hall
donated tree
Windsor Park
winnipeg christmas tree
Winnipeg City Hall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News