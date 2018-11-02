Windsor Park resident donates 45-foot Christmas tree to City Hall

It was too big for his Windsor Park yard, but Dean Munoz-Perez found a new home for a 45-foot Colorado blue spruce tree – City Hall.

Munoz-Perez’s tree was selected by the city to be part of the annual holiday display.

It will be moved to City Hall on Sunday morning after travelling from Munoz-Perez’s home, and is set to be decorated in more than 9,000 multi-coloured LED lights.

READ MORE: O’ Winnipeg Christmas tree, where art thou?

“We’re grateful to Mr. Munoz-Perez for contributing his tree for our holiday display at City Hall,” said city forester Martha Barwinsky.

“With its deep blue-green colour and full crown, it will be a showstopper.”

WATCH: Christmas tree erected at Winnipeg City Hall