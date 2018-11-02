Toronto sees surge in pedestrians hit during period of bad weather

Toronto police say they saw a surge in accidents involving pedestrians on a night when the city grappled with inclement weather.

The force’s traffic services unit says it recorded 16 incidents in which pedestrians were injured by vehicles on Thursday night.

Sgt. Brett Moore says none of the incidents were fatal, with the most significant one leaving a 92-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Moore says decreased daylight and ongoing rainy weather were believed to be factors in the incidents.

Police also say a woman died late Thursday afternoon after the taxi she was riding in lost control and collided with several cars, including a stationary public transit bus.

Spokesman Gary Long says the cab driver sustained serious injuries in the crash. The woman’s name was not released and the cause of the collision has not been determined.