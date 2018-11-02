Winnipeg yard waste pickup ending for the season

If you haven’t done one last yard clean-up before winter, time is running out.

The City of Winnipeg said Friday that its yard waste collection season is coming to an end later this month.

Yard waste is collected at curbside once every two weeks, on the same day as garbage and recycling pickup.

Depending on what area of the city you’re in, yard waste pickup will end the week of Nov. 12-16 (area “A”) or 19-23 (area “B”).

To find out the pickup schedule for your area, visit the Water and Waste department’s site.

Yard waste – which includes any quantity of outside organic materials, including grass clippings, leaves, plants, flowers, etc. – can be placed in any resusable container without a lid, cardboard boxes, or paper yard waste bags.

You can also take your yard waste to one of three city depots at 1777 Brady Rd., 1120 Pacific Ave. or 429 Panet Rd.

