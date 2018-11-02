High school robotics wizards do battle in Hamilton

More than 30 teams of high school students are in Hamilton for a hockey-themed robotics competition.
The 32 groups of students from across Ontario, and the neighbouring states of New York and Michigan, are vying for the STEMley cup at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School.
Event spokesperson Phil Homerski says the robots will run around a specialized rink, in what he calls a display of “great ingenuity.”
The event, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, is open to the public.
Homerski adds that many young competitors to go on to careers in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as graphic arts and marketing.
He says the event sponsor, Hamilton steelmaker ArcelorMittalDofasco, is among the companies that benefit when students go on to join their ranks.
