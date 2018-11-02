Gogolev lifts Petes to overtime win over Generals

Pavel Gogolev scored 38 seconds into overtime to give the Peterborough a 3-2 win over the rival Oshawa Generals on Thursday night.

Chris Paquette and Nick Isaacson scored in regulation for the Petes. Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Declan Chisholm assisted on all three Peterborough goals, while Liam Kirk and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev each recorded single assists.

Hunter Jones stopped 19 of 21 shots to help the Petes improve to 10-7.

The Petes face the Frontenacs in Kingston on Friday night and their next home game is Tuesday versus the Kitchener Rangers.