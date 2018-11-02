Canada
November 2, 2018 9:20 am
Updated: November 2, 2018 9:45 am

Postal workers end rotating strikes in Ottawa, Outaouais region

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Striking Canada Post workers walk the picket line in front of the Saint-Laurent sorting facility in Montreal on Tuesday October 30, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Unionized Canada Post workers in Ottawa went back to work Friday morning after a two-day strike, part of rotating job action taking place across the country.

Postal workers in the Outaouais region also ended their strike, which lasted about a day. Unionized employees in Arnprior-Renfew had also walked out earlier this week for about 24 hours.

The strikes put a halt to processing and delivery of all Canada Post mail and packages in the impacted areas. Most have lasted for about 24 hours but some union locals have walked the picket line for longer.

Canada Post has been warning customers to expect delays beyond the length of the strikes because of large mail backlogs at its three largest processing facilities.

The rotating strikes have been ongoing since Oct. 22 in an effort to put pressure on Canada Post as the corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) try to reach new collective agreements for unionized urban and rural workers.

A special mediator appointed by the federal government is assisting the two sides with negotiations.

The union represents about 50,000 postal employees. Senior union leaders are choosing when and where rotating strikes will start and stop.

The most recent job action shuffle brings the number of union locals participating in rotating strikes to seven (as of 9:45 a.m. ET on Friday):

  • Bois Francs, Que.
  • Hamilton, Ont.
  • Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.
  • Moncton, N.B.
  • Regina, Sask.
  • Sault Ste Marie, Ont.
  • Timmins, Ont.

