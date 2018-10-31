Canada Post update: Rotating strikes hit Ottawa, parts of Quebec, P.E.I.

A new wave of unionized workers at Canada Post walked off the job on Wednesday morning as rotating, 24-hour strikes hit the Ottawa area, two cities in P.E.I and a number of areas in Quebec.

It’s the latest development in a protracted labour dispute between the corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). The two parties failed to reach new collective agreements for the union’s rural and urban workers after 10 months of negotiations.

The rotating strikes, which began Oct. 22, put a halt to mail processing and delivery in impacted areas, typically for about a day. Canada Post mail and packages will not be delivered while strike action is ongoing and residents cannot pick up their mail, either.

The union, which represents 50,000 postal employees, is protesting working conditions, job security and forced overtime, among other issues.

The strike update posted on Wednesday reiterated that mediated talks continue between Canada Post and CUPW.

In the Ottawa area, strike action began at 6 a.m. in the national capital and the Arnprior-Renfrew area.

Over in Quebec, unionized postal workers had walked out in Joliette, St-Jérôme, Sorel, St-Jean, Valleyfield and Vaudreuil-Dorion by 7 a.m.

The rotating strikes in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I., kicked off shortly after midnight, local time.

While a number of new strikes kicked off, several also came to an end on Wednesday morning.

The union said its day-long strike in Montreal ended around midnight. Strike action also ended this morning in Moose Jaw and Saskatoon, Sask., and in the following Ontario communities: Cobourg, Peterborough, Petawawa/Deep River, Fort Frances, Kapuskasing, Kenora and Smiths Falls.

The locations for the rotating strikes are chosen by the CUPW’s senior leadership, according to the union.

The changes on Wednesday bring the number of union locals participating in strike action to 16:

Arnprior-Renfrew, Ont.

Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Columbia River, B.C.

Dawson Creek, B.C.

Fort Nelson, B.C.

Fort St. John, B.C.

Joliette, Que.

Nelson, B.C.

Ottawa, Ont.

Sorel, Que.

St-Jean, Que.

St-Jérôme, Que.

Ste-Thérèse de Blainville, Que.

Summerside, P.E.I.

Valleyfield, Que.

Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

Canada Post services and operations continue as normal in all other locations across the country.

— With files from Amanda Connolly and Katie Dangerfield