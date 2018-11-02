1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A 50-year-old man is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday on Rutherford Road between Bathurst Street and Dufferin Street.

York Paramedics said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and another driver in the other vehicle was transported to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

York Regional Police said they are in the process of notifying the next of kin of the deceased man.

Police said the rainy weather may have played a factor in the collision.

“With the weather as it is and the wind, please use extra caution,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Graham said.

“Please take extra due care and attention. We don’t want any more fatal accidents.”

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the police investigation.

