Damage estimated at $50K after alleged stolen vehicle slams into 3 police cars

Guelph police say damage to three police cruisers is estimated at $50,000 after an incident that led to the arrest of a suspect in an alleged vehicle thief.

Police say the incident began around 1 p.m. Thursday when the force received a call from an officer with Waterloo Regional Police saying they were following a stolen vehicle into Guelph.

Officers tracked down the vehicle in the parking lot of a residential building on Vanier Drive, with a man behind the wheel. Officers then positioned their vehicles at several exits as they moved in to arrest a suspect.

However, the car began driving towards one of the cruisers slamming into the vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene. The driver then attempted to drive over a grass embankment nearby towards the road but lost control and slammed into a second police cruiser.

The vehicle crashed into a third cruiser moments later.

After the third crash, police managed to arrest the suspect and took him to Guelph General Hospital along with one responding officer for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators say the 21-year old man is facing several charges including failure to remain and flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while disqualified and for breaching a probation order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

