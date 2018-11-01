Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga in life-threatening condition
Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Kimbermount Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, east of Winston Churchill Boulevard, just before 9:20 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 50s, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The spokesperson said officers are investigating the possibility weather and speed as factors in the collision.
