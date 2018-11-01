Traffic
November 1, 2018 11:35 pm

Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga in life-threatening condition

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Kimbermount Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, east of Winston Churchill Boulevard, just before 9:20 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 50s, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The spokesperson said officers are investigating the possibility weather and speed as factors in the collision.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eglinton Avenue West
Kimbermount Avenue
Mississauga news
Mississauga pedestrian struck
Mississauga traffic
Pedestrian Struck
peel regional police
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News