Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga in life-threatening condition

Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Kimbermount Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, east of Winston Churchill Boulevard, just before 9:20 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 50s, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The spokesperson said officers are investigating the possibility weather and speed as factors in the collision.

Driver of vehicle remained on scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 2, 2018