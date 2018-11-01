MN-S minister removed for ‘philosophical differences’ on administering funds
The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) says it has removed Derek Langan as a result of “philosophical differences” between its president and the former minister as to the proper administration of housing funds.
MN-S president Glen McCallum, who removed Langan from the housing portfolio, said it was a very difficult decision to make.
READ MORE: Bobby Cameron re-elected chief of FSIN
“It was only after MN-S was notified by the federal government, that they had been contacted by a third party who expressed financial concerns, did we meet to discuss the issue,” McCallum said in a press release.
“I take very seriously the tenets of good governance and adhere to the principles of transparency and accountability.”
The position will be filled when the president recommends a new housing minister and it’s ratified by the provincial council.
MN-S said it’s still rebuilding its government after years of instability to ensure decisions are made for the collective interest of its Métis members in a responsible manner based on fact and without political agenda.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.