MN-S minister removed for ‘philosophical differences’ on administering funds

The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) says it has removed Derek Langan as a result of “philosophical differences” between its president and the former minister as to the proper administration of housing funds.

MN-S president Glen McCallum, who removed Langan from the housing portfolio, said it was a very difficult decision to make.

READ MORE: Bobby Cameron re-elected chief of FSIN

“It was only after MN-S was notified by the federal government, that they had been contacted by a third party who expressed financial concerns, did we meet to discuss the issue,” McCallum said in a press release.

“I take very seriously the tenets of good governance and adhere to the principles of transparency and accountability.”

The position will be filled when the president recommends a new housing minister and it’s ratified by the provincial council.

MN-S said it’s still rebuilding its government after years of instability to ensure decisions are made for the collective interest of its Métis members in a responsible manner based on fact and without political agenda.