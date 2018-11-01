Mother, daughter charged after woman beaten in Kingston parking lot

A mother and daughter were charged with assault after a woman was attacked in a Kingston, Ont., parking lot.

Police say around noon on Oct. 31, the woman was approached by two other women in a store parking lot on Gardiners Road.

Police say the woman didn’t know the pair, but the two suspects were convinced that the woman was responsible for a collision they were involved in.

One of the two allegedly began yelling at the woman and an altercation ensued, during which police say the victim was punched in the face, her head was smashed into a vehicle, she was dragged to the ground and continuously struck.

When the woman was on the ground, the second woman allegedly began punching the victim and also ripped her pants. Police say people nearby intervened and called 911.

The 48-year-old Kingston woman and her 18-year-old daughter were arrested but released on bail. Both were charged with assault.