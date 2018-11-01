Fairfield Manor East, West closed after alleged instances of neglect

Two branches of a Kingston retirement home closed on Wednesday.

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority revoked Fairfield Manor East’s licence on June 26, but the business, operated by Q & Sons Management Inc., did not have to close its doors until Oct. 31.

According to the provincial regulatory authority, the retirement home was given repeated warnings to fix staffing requirements, and its license was finally revoked due to alleged neglect of clients.

On Oct. 4., Fairfield Manor West, which is owned by the same company, was also ordered to close its doors by Oct. 31.

The east location was given several months to cease operations, while the west location was given only a few weeks. The regulatory body cited the owner’s “past conduct and competence to operate (a) home” as factors in the decision to close Fairfield Manor West.

Also mentioned in the Oct. 4 order were recent inspection reports from Fairfield Manor West, noting instances of alleged misconduct by management.

From an inspection report dated Aug. 27, the regulatory authority alleged there was no certified medical professional at the retirement home supervising the administration of medication to residents of the home.

An inspection carried out only three days later, on Aug. 30, noted that Fairfield Manor West staff allegedly misled inspectors about the number of people working at the home. The inspection report also alleged that the diminished number of staff created unsafe conditions for residents of the home.

“The licensee’s pattern of inaction has resulted in circumstances jeopardizing the health, safety and well-being of residents and placing residents in imminent risk of harm,” the inspection report read.

The report continued, saying that only one staff member was appropriately trained in fire safety so the Kingston fire department had to station their own staff at the home to ensure residents’ safety.

By Sept. 3, nearly 20 residents were evacuated from the Fairfield Manor West property due to these alleged unsafe conditions. Deputy fire Chief Kevin Donaldson said the owner failed to comply with fire safety regulations.

“Kingston Fire Rescue was no longer confident that the owner was able to supply enough trained supervisory staff to ensure the safety of the occupants,” Donaldson previously told Global News.

Fairfield Manor West was forced to close over Labour Day weekend, and shortly after, Fairfield Manor East was also ordered to evacuate for fire safety reasons. There is no indication that staff or residents ever moved back into the retirement homes.

As of Nov. 1, the phones at both Fairfield Manor locations had been disconnected. Muhammad Quazi, the owner of both retirement homes, did not respond to a request for comment.

It is currently unclear where the residents once living in the retirement homes are staying now.

— With files from Frazer Snowdon