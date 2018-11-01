Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, rain and a big cool down ahead

Snow, rain and a big cool down are on the horizon.

Thursday

Rain rolled in to Saskatoon to start November as temperatures dipped down toward the freezing mark to kickoff the day.

Snow mixed into the rain late morning after the mercury tried to make a go at mid-single digits, reaching 3 C before falling back toward zero.

The rain and snow will ease during the afternoon as the system responsible for it pulls off as mostly cloudy skies continue with a daytime high eventually making it into mid-single digits.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy skies with a very slight chance of precipitation continues into the evening as we cool down into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Friday

-10 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Friday morning as you head out the door before a gradual warming during the day brings temperatures up above the freezing mark by a degree or so.

A system swinging by southwest of the city will keep us in the clouds during the day with a chance of snow, during the afternoon and evening.

Weekend

Another wave of clouds will roll in on Saturday with temperatures staying cool during the day, struggling to get above freezing.

The next precipitation-carrying system swings in on Sunday with a good chance of rain and snow once again during the day with an afternoon high back in mid-single digits as a gusty winds kicks in.

Work week outlook

Strong winds will continue with some snow to start the week behind the system on Monday as daytime highs hope to get above freezing before a big cool down dives in with minus double digit morning lows and mid-minus single digit highs into the middle of the week.

