Hamilton police looking for robbery suspects on a push scooter

Hamilton police are looking for help in identifying two robbery suspects.

Hamilton police are looking to identify two robbery suspects.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, police say two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Husky gas station on Rymal Road and demanded cash.

The men fled westbound on Kennedy Avenue from Upper James Street on a bicycle and push scooter.

Police believe one of the suspects was also involved in a theft three days later at the Mac’s Convenience store on Upper James Street, where a pack of cigars was stolen by a man on a push scooter.

Investigators believe both suspects reside in the Kennedy East neighbourhood.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det.-Const. Darryl Oosterhoff at 905-546-8936 or Det.-Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
