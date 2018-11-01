Hamilton police looking for robbery suspects on a push scooter

Hamilton police are looking to identify two robbery suspects.

READ MORE: Hamilton police say missing patient may pose threat to community

Around 5 a.m. Friday, police say two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Husky gas station on Rymal Road and demanded cash.

The men fled westbound on Kennedy Avenue from Upper James Street on a bicycle and push scooter.

Police believe one of the suspects was also involved in a theft three days later at the Mac’s Convenience store on Upper James Street, where a pack of cigars was stolen by a man on a push scooter.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating hit and run on the Linc

Investigators believe both suspects reside in the Kennedy East neighbourhood.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det.-Const. Darryl Oosterhoff at 905-546-8936 or Det.-Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

Hamilton Police seek public assistance identifying two Robbery suspects. They were last seen leaving the Upper James and Rymal Road area on a push scooter and bike. https://t.co/4KxgfGn1Rn #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/31GvPXbpAs — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 1, 2018