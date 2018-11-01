One arrested, two more being sought in St. Catharines attack

Niagara police have made one arrest and are searching for two more suspects in connection with a stabbing and robbery in St. Catharines.

Police say a man took himself to hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 23, with multiple stab wounds to his back and face.

They determined the man had been attacked at an apartment complex on St. Paul Street.

The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Shaun Taylor for robbery.

Police are still attempting to identify the other two suspects involved and have provided surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #9451.

Media Release: Robbery – Arrest Made in St. Catharines Robbery – https://t.co/U6aqm0A5bV pic.twitter.com/cNFPvmA7pu — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 31, 2018