Meth sends Winnipeg man back to Stony Mountain
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man is back behind bars at Stony Mountain Institution facing new charges.
Correctional officers discovered a large quantity of meth at the Main Street community correctional centre where he was lodged this summer.
Eighteen ounces of meth were found in his room, with a street value of around $12,000. Police were contacted and the drugs were seized.
Daniel Leonard Huddlestone was arrested Wednesday while still in custody and charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He remains in custody.
