November 1, 2018 12:06 pm

Meth sends Winnipeg man back to Stony Mountain

By Online Journalist  Global News

A 39-year-old Winnipeg man is back behind bars at Stony Mountain Institution facing new charges.

Correctional officers discovered a large quantity of meth at the Main Street community correctional centre where he was lodged this summer.

Eighteen ounces of meth were found in his room, with a street value of around $12,000. Police were contacted and the drugs were seized.

Daniel Leonard Huddlestone was arrested Wednesday while still in custody and charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He remains in custody.

Global News