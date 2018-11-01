Brandon Banks thinks he should be Hamilton’s MOP nominee

WARNING: Story contains a tweet with language some may find offensive

Brandon Banks has something to say about the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Player.

The speedy receiver thinks it should be him, instead of quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

“I really should win MOP in my opinion… consistency week to week (when I was on the field) … [expletive] I’m still open .. I haven’t been guarded all year !” tweeted Banks on Oct 31.

Banks was initially responding to former Tiger-Cats receiver and current assistant McMaster University football coach Marquay McDaniel who tweeted that there isn’t a clear winner for CFL MOP this season. Banks acknowledged he sounds selfish after responding, “I really think I should win it!”

Banks’ Twitter account is protected and available only to those who he approves.

Through 17 games in 2018, Banks is ranked second in the CFL in receiving yards (1,423) behind Edmonton’s D’haquille Williams (1,534), however, Banks has played three fewer games and is averaging 101.54 yards-per-game — 11 yards per game better than Williams.

Banks and Hamilton teammate Luke Tasker lead the league with 11 touchdown receptions.

On Oct 21, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that Banks would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken clavicle in a Week 19 loss to Ottawa. He’s playing on a one-year-deal with Hamilton signed in January.

Masoli, meanwhile, is ranked second in passing yards (5,209) behind Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly (5,242) and third in touchdown passes (28) before fellow MOP nominees Reilly (29), and Bo Levi Mitchell (34) of the Calgary Stampeders. However, Masoli also leads the CFL in interceptions thrown (18).

The Tiger-Cats (8-9) play their final regular season game Saturday in Montreal (4-13) before hosting West Division crossover, the BC Lions (9-8) on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. in the East semifinal.