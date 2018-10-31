Miracle comeback as Frontenac Falcons rally to beat Regiopolis Panthers 15-14

The Frontenac Falcons pulled victory from the jaws of defeat on Wednesday at Caraco Field in Kingston-area high school senior football.

The Falcons scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes, rallying to beat the Regiopolis Panthers 15-14 in the sudden death quarter-final playoff game. The winning score came with 45 seconds left to play, when Falcons quarterback Spencer Reilly tossed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Cole O’Connell, who scampered into the end zone to seal the comeback victory.

“I usually don’t get the ball on that play,” said O’Connell.

“I was just running downfield and turned around to see Spencer, who was scrambling on the play,” he said. “He just chucked it and I was wide open and was able to catch it. It caught me by surprise, but I was able to scamper into the end zone for the winning touchdown.”

“I’m so glad I caught that pass. It was a big win for the boys.”

It certainly was a big win for the Falcons. They now advance to the league semi-finals against the first place LaSalle Black Knights, who finished the regular season with a record of 6-0. They will play on Monday, Nov 5. at Caraco Field. Game time is 12 p.m.

The other semi-final pits the Sydenham Golden Eagles against the Holy Cross Crusaders. That game will be played on Monday, as well, starting 3 p.m. at Caraco Field.

The two winners will meet for the KASSAA championship on Saturday, Nov. 10 at George Richardson Memorial Stadium, the home of the Queen’s University Gaels.