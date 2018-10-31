Traffic
Part of Highway 407 closed in Vaughan due to large tanker fire

Thick, black smoke could be seen above the fire scene in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt / Periscope
Ontario Provincial Police say part of Highway 407 in Vaughan is shut down due to a large tanker fire.

The fire broke out before 5 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway.

Police said closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at Keele Street and the westbound lanes at Dufferin Street. Pictures and video posted online show intense orange flames and a large plume of black smoke near the scene.

In an update posted on Periscope, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt implored motorists on the highway to keep the sides of it cleared.

“Stay in your position where you are. Keep those shoulders open and let those emergency responders through,” he said.

More to come.

