Part of Highway 407 closed in Vaughan due to large tanker fire

Ontario Provincial Police say part of Highway 407 in Vaughan is shut down due to a large tanker fire.

The fire broke out before 5 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway.

Police said closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at Keele Street and the westbound lanes at Dufferin Street. Pictures and video posted online show intense orange flames and a large plume of black smoke near the scene.

In an update posted on Periscope, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt implored motorists on the highway to keep the sides of it cleared.

“Stay in your position where you are. Keep those shoulders open and let those emergency responders through,” he said.

More to come.

Tanker fire on #Hwy407 between Dufferin and Bathurst https://t.co/cXmTmYjTIX — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 31, 2018

UPDATE: VEHICLE FIRE: #Hwy407 EB lanes CLOSED at Keele St – #Hwy407 WB lanes CLOSED at Dufferin St #Vaughan – #OPP and Fire Dept on scene. ^ag — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 31, 2018