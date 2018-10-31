Bail hearing for Sagmoen put over for one day

A group of approximately 20 protestors gathered outside Vernon’s courthouse on Wednesday morning to condemn violence against women.

Their gathering wasn’t by chance. Inside court, a hearing took place for an Okanagan man, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, who is facing charges for violence against women. Sagmoen appeared via video, but the bail hearing was pushed to Thursday at crown counsel’s request.

Amongst the charges Sagmoen is facing include charges regarding an incident in which a sex trade worker was allegedly threatened with a gun on Salmon River Road on August 28th, 2017. Those charges include disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm, using a firearm for an indictable offence and uttering threats.

The hearing will resume tomorrow at 2 o’clock. However, Sagmoen is also facing charges from an incident in Maple Ridge. That matter is still before the courts.