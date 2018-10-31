BC SPCA investigates dead cat found tied with zap straps in Maple Ridge
The BC SPCA is investigating after a dead cat was found bound with zap straps around its neck and legs in Maple Ridge.
It was found in Cook Park on a swing last Friday and animal cruelty investigators are trying to determine if the cat was dead or alive when it was tied up.
The cat has been sent for a necropsy.
