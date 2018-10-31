BC SPCA
October 31, 2018 4:08 pm
Updated: October 31, 2018 4:11 pm

BC SPCA investigates dead cat found tied with zap straps in Maple Ridge

By Reporter  CKNW

FILE PHOTO: Additional funding for the BC SPCA was unveiled today by the province.

A A

The BC SPCA is investigating after a dead cat was found bound with zap straps around its neck and legs in Maple Ridge.

It was found in Cook Park on a swing last Friday and animal cruelty investigators are trying to determine if the cat was dead or alive when it was tied up.

READ MORE: Before and after: Once neglected and abused, these BC SPCA rescue dogs are loving life again

The cat has been sent for a necropsy.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC SPCA
BC SPCA animal cruelty
BC SPCA Dead Dog
BC SPCA Langley Animals

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News