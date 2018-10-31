Calgary police search for suspect after racial slurs hurled at bus driver

Calgary police say they are investigating a “hate-motivated assault” after racial slurs were hurled at a city bus driver.

The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 3 on a Calgary Transit bus heading south in the area of 18 Street S.E. near 69 Avenue S.E.

Police said in a media release Wednesday that a woman got on the bus and became “verbally abusive,” yelling racial slurs at the driver. Calgary police were not able to say exactly what was said to the driver.

The bus drive pulled over and asked the woman to leave, to which the woman responded by throwing a slush drink at the driver, police said. The woman then got off the bus and left the area.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect on Wednesday in hopes of identifying her. She is described as 5’4″ tall with a medium build. Police believe she is in her 20s. She was wearing a white and pink hoodie and black pants at the time.

The Calgary Police Service hate crimes coordinator is now investigating. Police describe “hate-motivated crime” as those where the offender is motivated entirely or partially by bias, prejudice or hate based off personal characteristics of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or via email. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.