OUA champs set their sights on a national title

Led by Kingston sisters Brogan and Branna MacDougall, the Queen’s Gaels won the Ontario University Women’s Cross Country championships in London on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Brogan won the eight-kilometre race in a time of 28 minutes, three seconds.

Her sister, Branna, was second. She ran the Thames Valley Golf Course in 28 minutes, 34 seconds. Makenna Fitzgerald finished fourth while Kara Blair was seventh.

Kristina Popadich of the Western Mustangs finished third and won the bronze medal.

Queen’s head coach Steve Boyd wasn’t surprised at all that the MacDougalL sisters finished 1-2.

“I knew that both ladies were on their game,” said Boyd, who’s been with the Gaels for nine years.

“I’ve been with both of them since grade 8,” continued Boyd.

“The race plan was Brogan would carry Branna for five kilomtres and compete with Kristina. They did just that and then took off with three kilometres left to go. Brogan was able to win the gold medal and Branna came home with the silver.”

“Words can’t describe how I feel,” said the OUA champion.

“I may have won the race but it was a team victory,” added MacDougall. “All the girls ran a great race and that’s the reason why we won this championship banner. We hope to do the same at the nationals in November.”

The U-Sport Canadian championships will be hosted by Queen’s University on Saturday, Nov 10 on Fort Henry Hill, overlooking the city of Kingston.

“I’m very familiar with the lay of the land,” added MacDougall, a graduate of Marie-Rivier Catholic Secondary School. “Its a great cross-country course with lots of peaks and valleys. There’s no mercy for anyone. It’s a very tough course.”

The women’s championship race on that day is scheduled for 1 p.m. The men’s final begins an hour later.