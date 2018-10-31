Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce 2018 team awards

The Canadian Football League announced the team award winners Wednesday for the 2018 edition of the CFL Player Awards.

Five Winnipeg Blue Bombers were selected by the voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.

Running back Andrew Harris was the unanimous selection for the club’s Most Outstanding Canadian Player.

It’s another award for the Winnipeg native’s rapidly growing shelf, which includes three consecutive selections as the Bombers’ top Canadian, as well as the league’s outstanding Canadian last season.

Harris is currently the CFL’s rushing champ, setting a career high this season with 1,355 yards. His 11 touchdowns rank third overall in the CFL.

READ MORE: Bombers’ Adam Bighill named top CFL performer

Linebacker Adam Bighill received double honours, as the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Bighill only joined the team in May, but is tied for the CFL lead with 126 defensive plays. He was named the league’s outstanding defensive player in 2015 with the B.C. Lions.

Left tackle Stanley Bryant was named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the second consecutive season. It’s his third nomination in four years.

Bryant is a member of the Bombers’ league-leading (in scoring and rushing) offensive unit.

The 2018 Team Award winners have been announced! MOP & M.O. Defensive Player: Adam Bighill

M.O. Canadian: Andrew Harris

M.O. Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant

M.O. Special Teams Player: Justin Medlock

M.O. Rookie: Marcus Sayles 📝 https://t.co/ZeJw6f4VpL pic.twitter.com/JZrp0893Cq — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) October 31, 2018

For the third consecutive season, kicker Justin Medlock was selected as the club’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Medlock is the league’s only kicker with a perfect record on convert attempts this season, and has connected on 89.4 per cent of his field goals, along with a league-best 13 punts placed inside an opponent’s 10-yard line.

Defensive back Marcus Sayles received the club’s Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

Sayles has 65 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 15 games played as a Bomber.

The CFL’s full list of team award winners is available on the league’s website.

WATCH: Blue Bombers Andrew Harris – Sept. 26