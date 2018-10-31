Winnipeg police seeking public’s opinion on Air1 chopper

Winnipeg police are seeking public input on their Flight Operations Unit, better known as the Air1 helicopter.

Working with MNP polling firm to conduct public consultations, the survey on the flight unit will involve conversations with police service members, external stakeholders, and members of the public.

As part of the process, MNP will be randomly contacting Winnipeg residents by phone to hear their views of the Flight Operations Unit, which was established in 2010, said Winnipeg police.

They’ve also developed an online survey – which went live Wednesday morning – asking the public to share their opinions on the police helicopter.

The survey period closes on Nov. 21 at midnight.

