LTC bus crashes into Oxford Street vet clinic

London police are investigating after a London Transit Commission bus crashed into a business on Oxford Street East near Waterloo Street.

It’s believed the collision happened shortly after 12 a.m.

Photos of the crash show the public transit vehicle lodged in the entrance of the North London Neighbourhood Pet Clinic.

A city of London worker says crews are waiting for an assessment of the building’s structural integrity, before the bus can be removed.

There’s no word on whether any people or any animals were injured.

Exactly what led to the crash is still unknown at this time.

More to come.