Saskatoon students help meteorologist deliver Halloween forecast

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan made a stop Tuesday at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre in Saskatoon to visit Grade 4 and 5 students who have been busy studying the skies.

The class learned about how much snow Saskatoon normally has on the ground for Halloween and also got to share some personal stories about encounters with tornadoes.

A few students talked about their favourite weather for trick-or-treating after helping Peter deliver the Halloween forecast.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

