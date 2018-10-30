Thousands of kids’ water bottles recalled in Canada over choking hazard

Mountain Warehouse Limited is recalling thousands of kids’ water bottles in Canada after a choking hazard was found.

Health Canada explained in a release Tuesday that the recall relates to 350 mL Mountain Warehouse BPA-free printed kids’ water bottles, which were sold in the following patterns: blue lid with tractor print, green lid with shark print, pink lid with horse print, blue lid with lorry, crane and truck print, turquoise lid with fish print, yellow lid with hedgehog print.

READ MORE: 500,000 Dollarama toys recalled after dangerous chemicals found

About 3,801 bottles were sold in Canada between July 2017 and September 2018.

In October, it was reported that the spout of the bottle may fall off while it is being used. A small ring on the bottle can become detached and pose a choking hazard to children.

WATCH: Recent recalls in Canada

There have been no reported injuries.

Health Canada is urging those using these water bottles to stop using them immediately.

READ MORE: 40,000 smoke alarms that may not detect smoke recalled in Canada

Consumers can call Mountain Warehouse Limited at 1-866-313-2493 for a refund or replacement. They can also email the company at info@mountainwarehouse.com.