Killiney Beach to undergo repair work, upgrades

Work crews will begin the first phase of flood recovery at Killiney Beach Community Park this week.

Starting Thursday and lasting for approximately two weeks, the work will repair damage done by spring flooding in 2017. In addition, parts of the 5.1-hectare park on Okanagan Lake will also be upgraded, such as road access and the parking area.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan says park visitors should expect temporary closures while work is underway. Visitors are also being asked to stay out of closed areas and follow on-site directions.

The repair and upgrade costs are estimated at $218,000. Also, repairs will be done to the park boat launch and adjacent dock, with that work expected to be completed before summer. Both sustained damage from flooding.

According to the RDCO, the B.C. Disaster Financial Assistance program is funding 80 per cent of flood repairs while the Canada-B.C. Community Works Gas Tax program is funding $136,000 for park improvements.

Residents can find the latest information and status of all RDCO park flood recovery projects by visiting http://www.regionaldistrict.com/parksfloodrecovery.