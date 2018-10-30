Senior from Bobcaygeon identified as victim in crash north of Omemee

A senior is dead following a single vehicle collision north of Omemee on Tuesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash on Centreline Road near Cowan’s Bay around 12:45 p.m.

“An elderly male driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash,” stated Const. Jackie Hildenbrand.

On Wednesday, OPP identified the driver as Roy Jacobs, 89, of Bobcaygeon, Ont.

OPP closed a section of Centreline Road between Shamrock Road and County Road 14 (Peace Road) as they investigated. The road was reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.